iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,968,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.73. 40,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,410. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.