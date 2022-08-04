iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,968,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.73. 40,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,410. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.