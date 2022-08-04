iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Increased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

ITOT stock opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

