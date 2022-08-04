iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,345,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,954.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,668,000 after buying an additional 487,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,066,000 after acquiring an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 262,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.22. 543,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,737,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $136.78.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.