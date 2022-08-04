iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 816,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,082,296. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.