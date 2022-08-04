iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.20

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.20 and traded as low as $19.32. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 112,136 shares.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 309,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 195,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

