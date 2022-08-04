iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.20

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.20 and traded as low as $19.32. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 112,136 shares.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.