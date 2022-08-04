iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $248.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

