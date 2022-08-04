iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

