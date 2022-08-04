iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudent Investors Network

Prudent Investors Network lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $416.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,985. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.53.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
