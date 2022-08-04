iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 288,813 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.17% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $54,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.32. 36,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,893. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.