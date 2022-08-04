Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 43,094 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.30. 72,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,036. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

