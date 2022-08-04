Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.27. 127,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,871. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

