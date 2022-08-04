Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:DIVO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 365,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

