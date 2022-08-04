Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a market cap of $353.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.