Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,335,000 after acquiring an additional 205,975 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 513,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,211,000 after acquiring an additional 110,087 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 31,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.44. 13,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average of $235.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.