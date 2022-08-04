Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,391 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 3,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,913. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
