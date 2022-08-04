Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,169.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $475,426.24 and approximately $4,169.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

