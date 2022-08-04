Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,169.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $475,426.24 and approximately $4,169.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

