Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FR opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.