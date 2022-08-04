Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CERE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

