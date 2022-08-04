Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.97) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HUTCHMED from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 143,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in HUTCHMED by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

