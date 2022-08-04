Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Addus HomeCare Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $95.18 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $344,102. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

