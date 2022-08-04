Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 30,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zendesk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $76.08. 2,167,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,427. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zendesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.