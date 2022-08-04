Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 30,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $76.08. 2,167,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,427. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zendesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
