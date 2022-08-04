JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 201,578 shares of company stock worth $2,767,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

