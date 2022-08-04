JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $11.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,067. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 201,578 shares of company stock worth $2,767,487 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.