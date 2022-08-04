JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.