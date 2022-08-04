Jetcoin Market Capitalization Tops $66,520.40 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,520.40 and approximately $38,949.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

