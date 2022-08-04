JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Insider Activity at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,136 shares of company stock valued at $588,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 4,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.