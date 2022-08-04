Joanne Curley Sells 988 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $16,608.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,560.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $183,218.44.

On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56.

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,190.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48.

VERA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

VERA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

