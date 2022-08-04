John Edward Peller Purchases 5,114 Shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) Director John Edward Peller bought 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,082.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,788 shares in the company, valued at C$485,605.68.

John Edward Peller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, John Edward Peller bought 1,368 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,383.12.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$78.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

