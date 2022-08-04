Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.53.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 5,428,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $63,435,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 493,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 485,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,023,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 359,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,753,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.