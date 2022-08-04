JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €33.81 ($34.86) on Monday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($62.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

