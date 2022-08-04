Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,940 ($23.77) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,660 ($20.34). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($61.02) to GBX 4,240 ($51.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.27) to GBX 3,900 ($47.79) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.72) to GBX 1,413 ($17.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 1,671.25 ($20.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,495.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,248.15. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.52. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 1,120 ($13.72) and a one year high of GBX 7,175 ($87.92).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

