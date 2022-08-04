Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.18 on Monday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
