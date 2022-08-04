Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.18 on Monday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter.

About Kamada

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.