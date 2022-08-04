Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Katapult alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 144,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $217,725.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,075.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 144,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $217,725.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,075.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karissa Cupito purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 917,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,524.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 303,472 shares of company stock worth $463,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

Katapult Stock Up 5.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Katapult in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Katapult by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Katapult has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.