Kava Hits One Day Trading Volume of $52.59 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Kava has a market capitalization of $511.64 million and $52.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00009441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00102792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00257973 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00038059 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 245,402,022 coins and its circulating supply is 240,433,321 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.