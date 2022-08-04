Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE WMT traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.95. 151,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.