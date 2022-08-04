Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 864 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.