Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.70. 28,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,739. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

