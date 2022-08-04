Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FDX stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.81. 8,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

