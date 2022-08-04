Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,725. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

