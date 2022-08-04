Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

