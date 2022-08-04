Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 89,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,551,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.31. The stock had a trading volume of 671,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,450,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.