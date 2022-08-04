Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 949 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Intel by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 27,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,273,000 after buying an additional 304,842 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

INTC stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. 999,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

