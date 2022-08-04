Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Takes $726,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 258,704 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 933.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 247,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after buying an additional 192,982 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,910.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 115,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 5,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,099. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.