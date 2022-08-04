Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,998. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

