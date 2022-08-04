KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.65 EPS.

KBR Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

