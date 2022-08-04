KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KBR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE:KBR opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 953,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,373,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after buying an additional 527,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in KBR by 1,212.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 447,628 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

