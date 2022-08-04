KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of KBR opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

