KCCPAD One Day Volume Reaches $28.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $28.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00622152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036087 BTC.
KCCPAD Coin Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
Buying and Selling KCCPAD
