Keep Network (KEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.72 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $158.39 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,032.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 842,857,757 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

